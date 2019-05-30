China a More Reliable Trade Partner than U.S.

An analysis from a German bank calls China a more stable trading partner than the United States.

Commerzbank, a self-described international commercial bank with branches and offices in almost 50 countries, announced the report this week. In its study, 61 percent of respondents expect a gloomier economic outlook for the next couple of years.

The report cites political and economic troubles, assessing China as a more stable trade partner than the United States or Great Britain.

The survey polled roughly 2,000 German-based companies, of which just over half were exporters. More than two-thirds of the companies surveyed have a physical presence in the United States.

The report comes as the U.S. is embattled in multiple trade negotiations, including the final steps of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement, the start of talks with Japan, and the trade war with China.

Talks remain stalled with China after nearly reaching an agreement, and the trade war between the U.S. and China continues to escalate as a result.