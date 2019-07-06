China: ASF Outbreak is Slowing

The African Swine Fever death toll in China has risen to 1.2 million animals. An Associated Press Report said the infection has begun pushing global pork prices higher, even though a Chinese deputy ag minister said the rate of infection has “significantly slowed.” The official said Chinese authorities are “stepping up” their efforts to contain the African Swine Fever outbreak but describe the situation as “complicated and grim.”

The Chinese government is reportedly working on a vaccine, but that work has a long way to go yet.

Pork is a big part of the overall Chinese diet, with the country producing and consuming two-thirds of the world’s pigs. Major Chinese cities are short on pork because bans were imposed on shipping pigs out of infected areas since August. Importers are said to be filling the demand by bringing in pigs from abroad, pushing up prices in Asia and Europe.

The AP quoted the Chinese ag minister who said, it’s an indisputable fact that the outbreak of swine fever in China has significantly slowed. However, he also admitted that some local authorities have failed to report or contain outbreaks.

“We can’t promise that it never happens,” he admitted, “but if it does, we will punish it strictly and immediately.”