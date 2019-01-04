China Changing Slaughter Rules Amid ASF

China is tightening rules for slaughterhouses as the nation deals with an outbreak of African swine fever.

This week, China’s Agriculture Ministry announced slaughterhouses must test for African swine fever on pig products before selling them to market. Meat industry publication Meatingplace reports the announcement from China’s agriculture ministry comes amid a new outbreak of the disease on the largest farm to date in northeastern China that is home to 73,000 pigs.

The new regulations take effect in February and require pigs from different origins to be slaughtered separately. If African swine fever is found, the facilities must cull all pigs and suspend operations for at least 48 hours. Last month,

China warned feed imports should be tested after finding the virus in a protein powder made from pig blood. China has reported more than 90 cases of the deadly virus since August.