China Delays Food Import Regulations for Two Years

China will hold off implementing new food import regulations until October 2019, the country has notified the WTO. “The General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine of China is currently studying the comments from relevant countries/regions,” said the notification.

“According to the comments and application received, we hereby decide to provide a transitional period of two years: from 1 October 2017 to 30 September 2019.” The U.S. and European Union (EU) had pushed for a delay in the regulations, maintaining it could negatively impacts billions of dollars in trade. The rules would have required all food imports to have health certificates, even for products that are considered low risk.