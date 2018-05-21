class="post-template-default single single-post postid-312326 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
China Drops Investigations, Top Market for Sorghum Reopens

BY NAFB | May 21, 2018
China has dropped its anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations into U.S. sorghum. National Sorghum Producers Chairman Don Bloss says NSP is “gratified” by the announcement and quick result.

China has determined that the investigations do not serve public interest. Bloss says that NSP demonstrated that “we were helping, not injuring,” Chinese consumers and farmers.

The U.S. Grains Council also applauded the decision by China. Grains Council President and CEO Tom Sleight in a statement said the announcement is a “step in the right direction for U.S.-China trade relations.”

While U.S. sorghum exports to China won’t resume immediately, the announcement brings some certainly to the sorghum marketplace.

