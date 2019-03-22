China Makes Second Purchase of U.S. Sorghum

USDA reported China has made another 2.6 million bushel purchase of U.S. sorghum. This occurred as China confirmed continuing trade talks, announcing U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin would be meeting with Chinese constituents in Beijing on March 28-29.

President Trump has also made comments saying he is pleased with positive direction U.S.-China trade negotiations have taken. Concerns remain, however, after President Trump said Wednesday he would keep tariffs in place on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods until it is clear Beijing is complying with any trade deal that is reached.

Chinese officials have yet to comment on this latest dialogue.