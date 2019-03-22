class="post-template-default single single-post postid-374234 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
China Makes Second Purchase of U.S. Sorghum

BY National Sorghum Producers | March 22, 2019
USDA reported China has made another 2.6 million bushel purchase of U.S. sorghum. This occurred as China confirmed continuing trade talks, announcing U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin would be meeting with Chinese constituents in Beijing on March 28-29.

President Trump has also made comments saying he is pleased with positive direction U.S.-China trade negotiations have taken. Concerns remain, however, after President Trump said Wednesday he would keep tariffs in place on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods until it is clear Beijing is complying with any trade deal that is reached.

Chinese officials have yet to comment on this latest dialogue.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
