China Officials in D.C. for Trade Talks

The U.S. and China are holding trade talks in Washington, D.C. this week as the two nations work to end a trade war. Chinese officials will meet with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer for two days of talks starting Wednesday.

Bloomberg News reports the talks will build on discussions that have focused on everything from how many U.S. soybeans China buys to the subsidies Beijing gives its state-owned companies. There is little expectation of a final deal being announced this week, but the talks seem likely to yield a package of proposals that inch closer to a final agreement.

There is a little more than a month to work out the details, as President Trump gave China until March 1 to work out a deal on “structural changes.” If the talks fail, Trump has threatened to raise the tariff rate on $200 billion of Chinese imports if the talks don’t succeed.