China Purchases U.S. Sorghum

China made its first significant purchase of U.S. sorghum since China self-initiated anti-dumping and countervailing duty cases against the commodity in February 2018 followed by a 25 percent tariff on sorghum and other U.S. commodities in June.

A sale of 2.6 million bushels was reported by USDA’s export sales report for the week of Feb. 28. – March 7, 2019. In response, National Sorghum Producers Chairman Dan Atkisson, a sorghum farmer from Stockton, Kansas, released the following statement:

“This vessel purchase is great news for U.S. sorghum, and we are thrilled to see it on the books going into the 2019 planting season as hopefully a first of many. We look forward to returning to trade with our largest export partner, and we are encouraged by not only this sale but the reported 2.2 million bushel sale to Spain, as well. We believe today’s news is a direct result of meetings between our two nations’ leaders, and we appreciate both Administrations continuing to press forward to achieve a long-term agreement in U.S. and China trade relations.”