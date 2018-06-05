China Says U.S. Tariffs Will Negate Current Trade Talks

China says any tariffs implemented on the nation by the United States will dampen the ongoing trade talks between the two.

The Chinese government in a statement said: “All economic and trade outcomes of the talks will not take effect if the U.S. side imposes any trade sanctions including raising tariffs,” according to Politico. China stressed that the outcome of the talks should be based on “meeting each other halfway.” The comments followed last week when the Trump administration said it was ready to move forward with tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods being imported to the United States.

Meanwhile, in previous trade talks, China has agreed to buy more U.S. agricultural and energy goods. A U.S. delegation also spent two days in China last week to discuss trade issues.