China Says Washington Trade Actions Will Hurt American Workers

A Reuters report says China accused the Trump Administration of being capricious in its handling of trade issues.

Chinese government officials warned U.S. workers and farmers that they’ll be hurt because of the administration’s brandishing of “big sticks.” Beijing officials said previous bilateral discussions with the U.S. were effective.

However, the commerce ministry spokesman says Beijing has had to respond in a strong manner because of U.S. tariff threats. President Donald Trump recently threatened to hit an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese imports with a ten percent tariff, if Beijing retaliates against his previous announcement of tariffs on $50 billion in imports. The U.S. has accused China of stealing intellectual property.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry says that’s a “distortion of reality” and they are prepared to respond with qualitative and quantitative tools if Washington releases a new list of tariffs.

China says it could hit back at several firms listed on the U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average if the president keeps raising the tensions with China over bilateral trade issues.