China Trade Team Checks out Sorghum

A team of 12 Chinese grain buyers are visiting the Sorghum Belt this week to further develop and strengthen the relationships between Chinese sorghum buyers and U.S. suppliers.

The team is composed of top leading sorghum professionals whose imports account for more than 50 percent of China’s total sorghum imports from the U.S. Throughout the course of the week, the team will have field visits in sorghum-producing states, ethanol plant and feed mill tours and attend training seminars at universities.

These visits will result in a better understanding of crop conditions and quality, sorghum use in the U.S. feed industry and enable them to gain a better understanding of grain sorghum as a valuable feed ingredient.