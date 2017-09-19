Chinese Beef Buyers Tour Central Ne Feedyard, Sample Beef

The first USDA beef buying mission from China was in Gothenburg yesterday to tour a feedyard and sample some quality Nebraska beef.

The group toured the Hi-Gain feedlot south of Gothenburg, before returning to the operation’s main office in town to sample some brisket and steaks off the grill.

Mark Ford is Director of the Ag Trade Office for the Embassy of the Unites States in Beijing. He tells the Rural Radio Network he selected these group of ten Chinese buyers because they were coming to him before the Chinese market re-opened to US beef in June.

Ford says he was in contact with Nebraska Department of Ag trade representative Stan Garbacz soon after the re-opening. Ford said, “As soon as the market opened, Stan and I were talking and I told him we’d like to do a beef mission now that the market is open.” Ford says Garbacz replied by saying, “I’ve got the best state for you.”

Ford says a lot of the cuts coming to China are high-end cuts which are expensive. He says he told the buyers you will always pay a little more for high-end cuts, but when the production starts to increase, the market will dip. Ford says they’ve already started to see that in China.

The group will now travel to Omaha Tuesday to tour processing facilities.