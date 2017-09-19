class="post-template-default single single-post postid-260570 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Chinese Beef Buyers Tour Central Ne Feedyard, Sample Beef | KRVN Radio

Chinese Beef Buyers Tour Central Ne Feedyard, Sample Beef

BY Joe Gangwish | September 19, 2017
Chinese Beef Buyers Tour Central Ne Feedyard, Sample Beef
Nebraska State Ag Director Greg Ibach (center) stands with a group of ten Chinese beef buyers and their Nebraska hosts during a stop at Hi-Gain Feedlot at Gothenburg Monday. (RRN Image/Joe Gangwish)

The first USDA beef buying mission from China was in Gothenburg yesterday to tour a feedyard and sample some quality Nebraska beef.

The group toured the Hi-Gain feedlot south of Gothenburg, before returning to the operation’s main office in town to sample some brisket and steaks off the grill.

Doug Keiser of Gothenburg shares some of his samples of beef brisket with the team of Chinese buyers. (RRN Image)

Mark Ford is Director of the Ag Trade Office for the Embassy of the Unites States in Beijing. He tells the Rural Radio Network he selected these group of ten Chinese buyers because they were coming to him before the Chinese market re-opened to US beef in June.

Ford says he was in contact with Nebraska Department of Ag trade representative Stan Garbacz soon after the re-opening.   Ford said, “As soon as the market opened, Stan and I were talking and I told him we’d like to do a beef mission now that the market is open.”  Ford says Garbacz replied by saying, “I’ve got the best state for you.”

Ford says a lot of the cuts coming to China are high-end cuts which are expensive.   He says he told the buyers you will always pay a little more for high-end cuts, but when the production starts to increase, the market will dip.  Ford says they’ve already started to see that in China.

The group will now travel to Omaha Tuesday to tour processing facilities.

Hi-Gain Feedlot General Manager Jeff Rudolph speaks to the group of ten Chinese beef buyers in his office in Gothenburg Monday. (RRN Image)

 

