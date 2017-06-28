CHS Holdrege Supports Local Food Shelves with Harvest for Hunger

Through the generosity of their local communities, CHS Holdrege employees raised $33,669.25 during their 2017 Harvest for Hunger food, funds and grain drive held earlier this year.

CHS Holdrege employees from locations in Holdrege, Alma, Loomis, Bertrand, Smithfield, Overton, Elm Creek, Minden, Bladen, Blue Hill and Roseland, as well as their location in Oberlin, KS, came up with fun and engaging activities to gather their communities together to raise money for the annual CHS Harvest for Hunger campaign. Local food pantries in each of those communities, as well as the Backpack Blessings program in Holdrege, will receive a portion of the funds raised. Community members gathered at fundraising breakfasts and lunches, purchased raffle tickets, attended a fundraising gala and participated in trap shoots and other fun events hosted by CHS Holdrege employees. The Harvest for Hunger fundraising drive, organized by the Country Operations division of CHS, has raised more than $4.7 million and 3.4 million pounds of food since the program’s launch in 2011.

“Hunger is a reality for many people in our communities and we may not even be aware of it. Through CHS Harvest for Hunger, we are helping those in need. And because we work with other CHS Country Operations locations, every dollar and donation stretches even further to make an even bigger impact in the fight against hunger” says Dana Killough, CHS Holdrege Public Relations Coordinator.