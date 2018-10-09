Claims Filing Deadline in Syngenta Corn Seed Class Action Settlement is October 12, 2018

The Claims Administrator of the $1.51 billion settlement reached in In re Syngenta MIR162 Corn Litigation, No. 14-md-2591-JWL-JPO (D. Kan.) and other related actions issues the following announcement on behalf of Settlement Class Counsel to remind corn farmers, ethanol plants, and grain handling facilities that the deadline to file a claim in this settlement is Friday, October 12, 2018.

Corn farmers, ethanol plants, and grain handling facilities should go to the settlement’s official website, www.CornSeedSettlement.com, to submit claims quickly and easily online. These electronic claims must be submitted by October 12, 2018. Class members can also download claim forms from www.CornSeedSettlement.com to print and mail to the Claims Administrator. Hard copy claim forms must be postmarked by October 12, 2018.

For more information, go to www.CornSeedSettlement.com, email the Claims Administrator at Questions@CornSeedSettlement. com, or call 1-833-567-CORN (1-833-567-2676). The Claims Administrator will help everyone with this process.