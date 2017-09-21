CME Group Named ‘International Exchange of the Year for Asia’ by Global Investor Group for the fifth time in six years

SINGAPORE, Sept. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — CME Group, the world’s leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, announced the company was named ‘International Exchange of the Year for Asia’ by Global Investor Group at the FOW and Global Investor Asia Capital Markets Awards 2017. The awards ceremony held in Singapore today recognized CME Group’s excellence for the products and services launched for the Asian market and for the significant volume growth it has achieved in the past year.

“We are honored to receive this award, which further cements our position as the local global derivatives exchange in the region,” said Terry Duffy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CME Group. “Today’s win is also further recognition that our continued focus on customers has paid off, and we thank them for their support and feedback over the past year.”

“Asia is a key pillar to our international growth strategy, with volumes from the region up 15 per cent in 2016,” said Christopher Fix, Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific, CME Group. “With our continued investments in new products and services, we are well-positioned to help our customers in Asia with their evolving risk management needs.”

“CME Group returned to take the International Exchange of the Year for Asia award this year for the fifth time in six years following another impressive year of investment in the Asian markets,” said William Mitting, Managing Director, Global Investor Group. “Among other achievements, judges flagged CME Group’s deepening of partnerships with regional exchanges and its extensive trader education programs across the region.”

Over the past twelve months, CME Group has continued to deliver on its commitment to clients in Asia Pacific with relevant and innovative products, including the launch of the Australian Wheat FOB (Platts) Futures contract, the expansion of its suite of palm risk management products, as well as its collaboration with TAIFEX to list S&P 500 and DJIA Futures contracts in Taiwan.

In the past year, CME Group was granted the status of Foreign Clearing Organization (FCO) in Japan, enabling its clearing house division – CME Clearing – to clear non-Yen interest rate swap on behalf of Japan-based financial institutions. CME Group was also granted Recognized Clearing House (RCH) status by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, allowing CME Clearing to sign up direct clearing members from Singapore for clearing of both exchange-traded futures and options, as well as over-the-counter derivatives.

The FOW and Global Investor Asia Capital Markets Awards is held annually to recognize the best of the Asian derivatives industry, where entries and nominations for the Awards are evaluated by a panel of industry experts drawn from across the market in a range of disciplines.