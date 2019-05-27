class="post-template-default single single-post postid-387160 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"
Colorado drought-free statewide with heavy mountain snow-pack

BY Associated Press | May 27, 2019
RRN Image/Ne Cattlemen

DENVER (AP) — A heavy mountain snowpack has helped Colorado shake free of drought that covered much of the state just months ago.

The Department of Agriculture’s latest update of drought conditions shows a fraction of 1% of the Colorado is still experiencing drought. In February, more than two-thirds of the state was experiencing drought.

Mountain snowpack levels are high statewide and particularly in the southwest.

As the snow melts, more water will be available for agriculture and for cities and towns to store in reservoirs.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
