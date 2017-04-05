Colorado House Members Defeat Effort on COOL

This week the Democratic leadership of the Colorado General Assembly’s House Agriculture, Livestock & Natural Resources Committee, Chair Jeni James Arndt and Vice-chair Diane Mitsch Bush, led the defeat of a measure that would have re-instated Country of Origin Labeling on meat in the state.

In a 7 to 6 party line vote, with only one Democrat and one Republican breaking party ranks, the Democrats prevailed to kill HB17-1234, a bill that would reinstate country of origin information for Colorado consumers by requiring a placard denoting origin be placed next to beef sold in retail stores.

According to the measure’s accompanying fact sheet , Representative Kimmi Lewis and Senator Vicki Marble introduced the bill to allow Colorado consumers to choose between U.S. beef and foreign beef. By offering consumers this choice, the bill was expected to improve the competitiveness of U.S. farmers and ranchers by increasing demand for their U.S. born and raised cattle.

R-CALF USA CEO Bill Bullard, along with numerous Colorado ranchers and consumers, testified in support of the bill. Bullard explained that the Tariff Act of 1930 requires virtually all imported goods be labeled as to their origin to “an ultimate purchaser.” However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) failed to define “ultimate purchaser” as the end-user consumer. As a result, he said, meatpackers were able to hide the origins of beef they sourced from 20 different countries.