Comment Period for New GIPSA Rules Extended

The Department of Agriculture has delayed the Farmer Fair Practices Rules under the Grain Inspection, Packers and Stockyards Act until April, 22nd.

The delay allows time for the new Donald Trump administration to review the rules and is part of a White House order on government regulations. USDA claims the rules announced in December by the Obama administration seek to end harmful practices against farmers, and outlines protections to restore fairness and reduce the burden for farmers seeking justice under the Act.

After having been delayed and obstructed for the past seven years, National Farmers Union President Roger Johnson says “it’s time to end the unnecessary delays” to the rule. Farmers Union is urging the Trump administration to complete the review process as quickly as possible.

Opponents, however say the rule will lead to a flurry of lawsuits because of lighter proof requirements for competitive injury. USDA will accept comment on the rules until March 24th.

Colin Woodall, NCBA Sr. Vice President of Government Affairs, had this statement on the recent announcement to extend the comment period:

“This is a positive sign and we are hopeful that this action indicates that President Trump and his staff are listening to their constituents and are keenly in tune with the needs of the U.S. cattle industry. For years we have called on the administration to reconsider the proposed rules, which would have a devastating impact on the US livestock industry. By allowing additional time for substantive comments, we believe the agency intends to give this proposal the necessary analysis and consideration that was so lacking in the previous administration.”