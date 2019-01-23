Commodity Classic advance registration discount

Monday, January 28 is the last day to take advantage of the advance registration discount for Commodity Classic — America’s largest farmer-led, farmer-focused agricultural and educational experience.

The 2019 Commodity Classic will be held Thursday, February 28 through Saturday, March 2 in Orlando, Fla. To register, reserve hotel rooms and sign up for email updates, visit CommodityClassic.com. A complete schedule of events is also available on the website.

Established in 1996, Commodity Classic is unlike any other agriculture event, featuring a robust schedule of educational sessions, a huge trade show featuring the latest technology, equipment and innovation, top-notch entertainment, inspiring speakers and the opportunity to network with thousands of farmers from across the nation.

Commodity Classic is presented annually by the American Soybean Association, National Corn Growers Association, National Association of Wheat Growers, National Sorghum Producers and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.