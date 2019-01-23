Conaway Announces House Ag Republicans for the 116th Congress

Washington, D.C. – House Agriculture Committee Ranking Member K. Michael Conaway (TX-11) today announced the Steering Committee has made its recommendation of the Republican members to serve on the House Agriculture Committee for the 116th Congress.

“After successful completion of the 2018 Farm Bill, I’m pleased to have a great group of new and returning members on the Agriculture Committee who will continue the work of restoring prosperity to our nation’s farmers and ranchers and all of rural America. We have a great deal of work to do, including implementing and protecting the new farm bill, continuing to press for a roll back of harmful regulations that hurt our farmers and ranchers, and leveling the global playing field to create more market access for U.S. agriculture products. I’m confident in the team we have assembled, and I look forward to working alongside my new colleagues in championing rural America and our country’s farm and ranch families.”

The new House Agriculture Committee members are as follows:

Rep. Dusty Johnson (SD-AL)

Rep. Jim Baird (IN-4)

Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-1)

Below is the complete House Agriculture Committee Republican roster for the 116th Congress:

Ranking Member K. Michael Conaway (TX-11)

Rep. Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson (PA-15)

Rep. Austin Scott (GA-8)

Rep. Rick Crawford (AR-1)

Rep. Scott DesJarlais (TN-4)

Rep. Vicky Hartzler (MO-4)

Rep. Doug LaMalfa (CA-1)

Rep. Rodney Davis (IL-13)

Rep. Ted Yoho (FL-3)

Rep. Rick Allen (GA-12)

Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12)

Rep. David Rouzer (NC-7)

Rep. Ralph Abraham (LA-5)

Rep. Trent Kelly (MS-1)

Rep. James Comer (KY-1)

Rep. Roger Marshall (KS-1)

Rep. Don Bacon (NE-2)

Rep. Neal Dunn (FL-2)

Rep. Dusty Johnson (SD-AL)

Rep. Jim Baird (IN-4)

Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-1)