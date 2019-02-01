Conaway Announces Republican Agriculture Subcommittee Leadership for 116th Congress

ouse Agriculture Committee Ranking Member K. Michael Conaway (TX-11) announced the subcommittee Ranking Members for the 116th Congress.
|“With farm bill implementation underway, our subcommittees will play an instrumental role in promoting and protecting policies that our important to rural America and our country’s farm and ranch families. I look forward to working with our strong team of Ranking Members who have a wide-range of knowledge and expertise in the ag industry,” said Ranking Member Conaway.
Ranking Members and assignments for the 116th Congress are as follows:
- Rep. Austin Scott (GA-8) will serve as Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy and Credit.
- Rep. David Rouzer (NC-7) will serve as Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Livestock and Foreign Agriculture.
- Rep. Dusty Johnson (SD-AL) will serve as Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Nutrition, Oversight and Department Operations.
- Rep. Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson (PA-15) will serve as Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on General Farm Commodities and Risk Management.
- Rep. Neal Dunn (FL-2) will serve as Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Biotechnology, Horticulture and Research.
- Rep. Doug LaMalfa (CA-1) will serve as Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Conservation and Forestry.