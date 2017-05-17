Conaway Welcomes Sec. Perdue to the Agriculture Committee

Washington, D.C. – Today, House Agriculture Committee Chairman K. Michael Conaway (TX-11) welcomed newly-confirmed U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Sec. Sonny Perdue to Capitol Hill to testify on the “State of the Rural Economy.” Following the hearing, Chairman Conaway made the below statement:

“Against the backdrop of a four-year, 50-percent decline in net farm income, Sec. Perdue’s comments today rightly recognized the concern of America’s farmers and ranchers and the many challenges faced by rural America. I was pleased to hear the secretary express his dedication to effectively and efficiently optimizing USDA to better see America’s farmers and ranchers through these tough times. By underscoring his commitment to work with newly-confirmed U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer to enforce U.S. trade laws and hold our trading partners accountable to their commitments, Sec. Perdue can begin leveling the playing field for our nation’s farmers and ranchers.

“It was also refreshing to hear Sec. Perdue acknowledge the importance of strong U.S. farm policy. With the farm bill upon us, it is going take all of us in the ag community working together to ensure we have an effective safety net for all farmers and ranchers, including our friends in the cotton industry who are in need of immediate assistance.

“These are challenging times in agriculture, but we can rest assured Sec. Perdue will be a fierce advocate for our nation’s farmers and ranchers.”

