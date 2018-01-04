Conference offers cutting-edge tech applications

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. — Technology changes rapidly in every aspect of life. For farmers, keeping up with changes in equipment, analysis methods and best practices can make a major difference in their productivity and, ultimately, their bottom line.

From aerial crop-monitoring drones to driverless tractors, the present and future of Kansas agriculture takes center stage at the Kansas Agricultural Technologies Conference Jan. 18-19 at the Geary County Convention Center, 310 Hammons Dr., in Junction City.

The conference is sponsored by the Kansas Ag Research & Technology Association (KARTA) and K-State Research and Extension.

KARTA designs the annual conference to be a thought provoking forum for the exchange of information about new and old technologies with a focus on supporting scientifically valid on-farm research efforts and increasing overall farm business profitability.

On-site registration begins at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18. The opening session features a look at how a Nebraska service provider has made precision ag work for his clients.

Among other session topics are:

Are you harvesting your most important assets?

Vendor presentations

The Internet of Machines

A 5 p.m. social hour and poster session will be followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Following the dinner will be a 7 p.m. keynote titled “The Next Step in Data Collection,” presented by Jeremy Wilson of Crop IMS. The evening session a lively interactive discussion between the presenter and attendees.

The second day’s featured presentations include:

Optimizing Every Plant with Automation

A “rapid-fire” session of Precision Ag Research Updates from KSU faculty

Approaches to Variable Rate Nitrogen

Throughout the conference, KARTA members will make presentations on research conducted on their farms with financial help from KARTA. Presenters will show their peers how to put technology to work collecting and analyzing data in ways that can benefit their farm operations. Ample time will be available to question speakers, visit with vendors and share with other conference participants.

Among the research conducted last year and eligible to be featured in presentations are:

Gypsum Soil Amendment Evaluation

Comparision of Soil Sampling Approaches

Using Yield History to Predict Soil P

Cover Crops in Irrigated Continuous Corn

Corn N Rates Following Cover Crop

Grain Sorghum Seeding Rates

Soybean Seeding Rates vs. Planting Date and Maturity Group

Thermal Cameras in Ag

Ascend in Irrigated Corn

Long Term Impact of Canola on Following Crops

Farm Data Privacy Legal Issues

The annual KARTA business meeting also will take place during the conference.

Admission for both days costs $275 and includes meals and refreshments. Attendees can save $50 by registering online on or before Jan. 10. Agriculture students at any Kansas post-secondary school are eligible for a reduced rate of $75 per day.

Funds raised through registration fees will be used to provide 2018 research grants and technology workshops that are held in various locations across the state.

To register online or download a printable schedule and registration form, visit: www.karta-online.org/events.