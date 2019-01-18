Conference offers info on farming challenges

KEARNEY, Neb. — Managing today’s weed challenges, integrating cover crops, and identifying and controlling new pest threats are among the featured topics at the Nebraska Crop Management Conference January 28-29 in Kearney.

Geared to farmers and agribusiness professionals, the Nebraska Extension conference offers research-based, in-depth presentations on a variety of timely topics specific to Nebraska crop production, said Chris Proctor, conference coordinator and Extension weed science educator. There will be 24 presentations across two days with many offered more than once so attendees can be sure to catch their priority sessions.

Online registration for the two-day conference, to be held at the Younes Conference Center, is now available at https://agronomy.unl.edu/NCMC.

“The conference offers unique opportunities to learn about recent research and new recommendations to address the current and developing challenges that crop managers face in Nebraska,” Proctor said. “It also offers opportunities for attendees to talk with researchers and crop and agribusiness experts from across the state.”

Speakers are from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as well as universities in neighboring states.

Laura Lindsey, Ohio State University state soybean and small grain Extension specialist, will address variable rate seeding and options for lowering soybean seeding rates while still achieving projected yields.

Rhae Drijber, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln agronomy professor on soil microbial ecology, will explore how intensifying or diversifying corn cropping systems affects the structure and function of the microbiome, with possible impacts on crop productivity.

Other topics include:

How Much Cover Crop Growth is Needed for Weed Control – A Review of Cover Crop Research in the Corn Belt

Corn Growth and Development: Updating an Old Paradigm of Dry Matter and Nutrient Accumulation and Partitioning

Using Cover Crops as a Tool for Managing Herbicide-Resistant Weeds

The Soil Microbiome: Impact of Maize Cropping System Management

Trends in Technology for Irrigation Scheduling

How to Implement Sensor Based In-Season N Management Via Manure, Fertigation, or Sidedress

Critical Period for Weed Removal in Corn and Soybean as Influenced by PRE herbicides

For more topics, view the full agenda for the two-day conference at https://go.unl.edu/ncmc-agenda.

The conference also provides commercial and private pesticide license recertification, up to 12 CCA credits for both days, and dicamba training.

For more information, see the conference website at https://agronomy.unl.edu/NCMC.