Congress Once Again Taking Up Disaster Aid

The U.S. House is set to work on a disaster aid bill that includes financial help for Midwestern and Southern Farmers. The Hagstrom Report says House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer made the announcement last week as the House adjourned until tomorrow (Tuesday).

Hoyer says the House will consider H.R. 2157, which is the Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2019. “The legislation would provide relief and recovery assistance to Americans that have been affected by recent natural disasters,” Hoyer says. “It includes an additional $3 billion to address serious needs that resulted from flooding in the Midwest and tornadoes in the South.”

Meanwhile, Senate Republicans say they have a plan put together that includes $300 million in additional aid to Puerto Rico, which Democrats want. They also say that President Trump has agreed to support the bill. Republican Senator David Perdue of Georgia says that Trump is “on board.” Perdue also told the Washington Post that, “I hope the logjam in Congress is breaking. I honestly think both sides are trying right now.”