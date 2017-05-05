Congress Passes Omnibus Appropriations Bill

Congress enacted legislation Thursday to fund the government for the remainder of the 2017 fiscal year, avoiding a government shutdown ahead of the Friday deadline.

The bill does not include the cuts to agriculture programs mentioned in the previously released White House ‘skinny budget’ blueprint. The FY2017 omnibus includes $20.88 billion, which is $623 million below the FY 2016 enacted level.

Agricultural research was funded at $2.89 billion, including funding increases for, “sorghum and wheat” and “a sorghum genetic database” – two areas National Sorghum Producers has worked tirelessly for to advance sorghum research. President Trump is expected to sign the bill into law.