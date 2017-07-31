Congressman Marshall announces 2017 Farm Bill Listening Tour

Congressman Roger Marshall has announced a 2017 Farm Bill Listening Tour across Kansas’ Big First Congressional District.
The 2017 Farm Bill Listening Tour will be open to the public, and will focus on trade, nutrition, commodity programs, and other issues anticipated to be a part of the 2018 Farm Bill discussion.
“Agriculture is the lifeblood of the Big 1st,” Congressman Marshall said. “On the 2017 Farm Bill Listening Tour, I aim to discuss the concerns – and most importantly – hear the ideas of those impacted by the bill. These ideas will be immeasurably valuable as my colleagues and I begin discussion and deliberation on the next Farm Bill. My job is to be a voice for Kansans, and I intend to begin that work with the ideas of the folks I represent.”
In addition to the 10 Farm Bill Listening Tour stops below, the Congressman will also hold an August Listening Tour stop in Hugoton at Pioneer Manor on August 21st at 2 p.m..
The schedule for Congressman Marshall’s 2017 Farm Bill Listening Tour is as follows:
Chase Co. Farm Bill Listening Tour Stop
Friday, Aug. 18, 11:30 a.m.
Symphony in the Flint Hills Gallery, 331 Broadway St., Cottonwood Falls
Rice Co. Farm Bill Listening Tour Stop
Friday, Aug. 18, 6 p.m.
Studio 96, 121 S. Broadway, Sterling
Gray Co. Farm Bill Listening Tour Stop
Monday, Aug. 21, 8 a.m.
Stauth Memorial Museum, 111 N Aztec St., Montezuma
Morton Co. Farm Bill Listening Tour Stop
Monday, Aug. 21, 12 p.m.
Morton County Civic Center, 400 Orchard St., Elkhart
Greeley Co. Farm Bill Listening Tour Stop
Tuesday, Aug. 22, 7:30 a.m. (MST)
Greeley Co. Extension Pavillion, 1001 Ingalls St., Tribune
Cheyenne Co. Farm Bill Listening Tour Stop
Tuesday, Aug. 22, 12 p.m.
Bird City American Legion, 109 West Bressler, Bird City
Sheridan Co. Farm Bill Listening Tour Stop
Tuesday, Aug. 22, 3 p.m.
Bowen Scout House, 11th St., Hoxie
Smith Co. Farm Bill Listening Tour Stop
Tuesday, Aug. 22, 7 p.m.
County Courthouse, basement meeting room, 218 S Grant, Smith Center
Ottawa Co. Farm Bill Listening Tour Stop
Wednesday, Aug. 23, 8 a.m.
Ottawa County Courthouse, basement meeting room, 307 N. Concord St., Minneapolis
Reno Co. Farm Bill Listening Tour Stop
Saturday, Aug. 26, 8 a.m.
Haven Community Building, 215 S Reno St., Haven