Congressman Marshall announces 2017 Farm Bill Listening Tour

Congressman Roger Marshall has announced a 2017 Farm Bill Listening Tour across Kansas’ Big First Congressional District.

The 2017 Farm Bill Listening Tour will be open to the public, and will focus on trade, nutrition, commodity programs, and other issues anticipated to be a part of the 2018 Farm Bill discussion.

“Agriculture is the lifeblood of the Big 1st,” Congressman Marshall said. “On the 2017 Farm Bill Listening Tour, I aim to discuss the concerns – and most importantly – hear the ideas of those impacted by the bill. These ideas will be immeasurably valuable as my colleagues and I begin discussion and deliberation on the next Farm Bill. My job is to be a voice for Kansans, and I intend to begin that work with the ideas of the folks I represent.”

In addition to the 10 Farm Bill Listening Tour stops below, the Congressman will also hold an August Listening Tour stop in Hugoton at Pioneer Manor on August 21st at 2 p.m..

The schedule for Congressman Marshall’s 2017 Farm Bill Listening Tour is as follows:

Chase Co. Farm Bill Listening Tour Stop

Friday, Aug. 18, 11:30 a.m.

Symphony in the Flint Hills Gallery, 331 Broadway St., Cottonwood Falls

Rice Co. Farm Bill Listening Tour Stop

Friday, Aug. 18, 6 p.m.

Studio 96, 121 S. Broadway, Sterling

Gray Co. Farm Bill Listening Tour Stop

Monday, Aug. 21, 8 a.m.

Stauth Memorial Museum, 111 N Aztec St., Montezuma

Morton Co. Farm Bill Listening Tour Stop

Monday, Aug. 21, 12 p.m.

Morton County Civic Center, 400 Orchard St., Elkhart

Greeley Co. Farm Bill Listening Tour Stop

Tuesday, Aug. 22, 7:30 a.m. (MST)

Greeley Co. Extension Pavillion, 1001 Ingalls St., Tribune

Cheyenne Co. Farm Bill Listening Tour Stop

Tuesday, Aug. 22, 12 p.m.

Bird City American Legion, 109 West Bressler, Bird City

Sheridan Co. Farm Bill Listening Tour Stop

Tuesday, Aug. 22, 3 p.m.

Bowen Scout House, 11th St., Hoxie

Smith Co. Farm Bill Listening Tour Stop

Tuesday, Aug. 22, 7 p.m.

County Courthouse, basement meeting room, 218 S Grant, Smith Center

Ottawa Co. Farm Bill Listening Tour Stop

Wednesday, Aug. 23, 8 a.m.

Ottawa County Courthouse, basement meeting room, 307 N. Concord St., Minneapolis

Reno Co. Farm Bill Listening Tour Stop

Saturday, Aug. 26, 8 a.m.

Haven Community Building, 215 S Reno St., Haven