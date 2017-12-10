Contest Gives Cowboy Poets Opportunity to Win

Cattlemen and women with originality and a flair for poetry have a chance to win a trip to the 2019 Cattle Industry Convention & NCBA Trade Show in New Orleans, La., by participating in a Cowboy Poetry Contest being held in conjunction with the 2018 Phoenix event. The contest is being coordinated by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, and is sponsored by IMI Global.

Poets who compose and submit their own humorous original poems have until Jan. 1, 2018, to be considered.

Five finalists will be selected by NCBA on Jan. 2, 2018, with public voting on submitted videos starting Jan. 3, 2018. Voting will close Jan. 15. The top three winners will be announced Jan. 16, 2018, and will have the chance to perform their work live on stage at the Cattle Industry Convention in Phoenix Feb. 2, 2018, or via video if not in attendance.

In addition to performing their poem live, the first place winner will receive a free trip to the 2019 Cattle Industry Convention & NCBA Trade Show in New Orleans, La. Included will be a travel credit of up to $500, one full convention registration (including Cattlemen’s College), and one hotel room for three nights. The poetry will also be published in the Where Food Comes From Magazine, pending proof of copyright.

Second place will also perform their poetry live on stage Feb. 2 and receive a full registration to the 2019 Convention, while third place will perform their poetry live and receive a $100 Cabela’s Gift Card.

The contestant must upload a video performing the poetry work, along with the poem in document form, to be considered. For more information and to enter, go to www.ncba.org, then click on conventions and events/Cattle Industry Convention & NCBA Trade Show.