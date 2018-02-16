Copy Story Share Judge considers company’s challenge to Arkansas dicamba ban

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-291479 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
BY AP | February 16, 2018
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge is hearing arguments over a company’s efforts to prevent the state from banning an herbicide that farmers in several states say has drifted onto their crops and caused damage.

Attorneys for Monsanto asked a Pulaski County judge on Friday to issue a preliminary injunction preventing the state from enforcing a rule banning the use of dicamba from April 16 through Oct. 31.

The St. Louis-based company is also asking that an earlier rule banning dicamba be blocked.

Attorneys with the state have asked the judge to dismiss the company’s challenge to the ban.

Arkansas banned dicamba use for part of the year after the state received nearly 1,000 complaints last year about the weed killer.

