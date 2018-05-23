Copy Story Share Summer is the Ideal Time to Sip Fresh, Friendly Sicilian Wines, Which are Arriving in America in Record Numbers

CHICAGO, — Americans won’t need to travel
far from their backyard or beach chair to sip Sicilian wine this
summer. With millions of bottles expected to arrive on America’s
shores this summer, Sicilian wine will set the tone for a light and
easy-going season of socializing. This reflects a significant rise in
bottle imports since 2017 and marks the third year of Sicilia DOC
wines making waves in the U.S.
As Americans seek out diverse wines that pair with everything from
salsa to Sriracha, and look for lighter wines lower in alcohol for
socializing, Wines of Sicilia DOC is responding to the demand. In the
last three years, producers across the island have tripled the acreage
dedicated to harvesting red and white grapes under the strict quality
controls mandated by Sicilia DOC. And all told, the group now boasts
over 280 wine producers across the island’s diverse terroir, which
means there’s a flavor of Sicilian wine to fit any occasion.
“We are focused on bringing something different to the party that
reflects our island’s vibrant character, diversity and mosaic of
flavors,” said Antonio Rallo, president of Sicilia DOC. “When you see
Wines of Sicilia DOC on the label, you are guaranteed consistency and
an excellent wine value for the body, flavor and character you’ll
experience from grapes grown on the island.”
Three of Sicily’s most up-and-coming indigenous grapes, Grillo, Nero
d’Avola and Frappato, have gained steam with sommeliers and wine
experts in the U.S. who recommend them for their unique character and
great pairing ability. Rachael Lowe, sommelier and beverage director
at Spiaggia in Chicago says, “When I pour a Sicilian wine, people are
pleasantly surprised by the wine’s bright character, balance and body
– making it a great pairing partner for everything from Mediterranean
to Mexican cuisine.”
When building a wine list and making recommendations to patrons and
friends, Lowe starts with what people are familiar with and expands
beyond traditional styles to introduce new and interesting grapes and
regions. She recommends these new styles from Sicily for summer
entertaining:
— If you like Pinot Grigio or Sauvignon Blanc, try Grillo to take the
flavor profile up a notch. White wines from Sicily also tend to be
lower in alcohol, which makes them good day drinking picnic or
poolside wines. Grillo and Grillo blends have a full fruit quality
with eye opening acidity which also makes it a great aperitif to kick
off a dinner party.
— If you like Shiraz or Cabernet Sauvignon, Nero D’Avola has a
backbone that can stand up to everything from burgers to smoky
barbequed ribs, yet also has soft enough tannins that create a nice
finish on the palate. Nero D’Avola’s range is what makes it so
special. It’s a noble wine, with a ruby red color and, depending on
where it’s grown on the island, the flavors span from a lighter,
fruitier raspberry to blackberry, plum and spice.
— If you like Rose, Sicily also produces some excellent roses that
rival those from France or the U.S. Take a step outside your rose
comfort zone and try a Frappato instead. Frappato is a lighter red
wine with strawberry and raspberry notes that some people compare to a
Pinot Noir. This grape has a cult following among many sommeliers and
wine experts because it’s a little unexpected. Put a chill on it for
up to 30 minutes before pouring to kick off an evening alongside some
appetizers.