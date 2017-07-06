Copyright Office Wants Congress To Handle “Right to Repair”

A U.S. Copyright Office report says it no longer wants to review exemptions to Section 1201 of the Digital Millenium Copyrights Act every three years. The office wants Congress to pass laws that give consumers a permanent “right-to-repair.”

Industry-by-industry reviews have led to a patchwork of exemptions where “some technology repairs and modifications are allowed and some aren’t.” The issue has come up before the office on a much more regular basis, due in part to right-to-repair bills brought before eleven state legislatures.

The Copyright Office says Section 1201 was never intended to facilitate manufacturers’ use of software locks to tie up products or to lock consumers into repair services offered by the manufacturer. However, the Equipment Dealers’ Association has a different point of view. “Improper repairs and modifications can void equipment warranties and/or violate applicable safety or environmental laws,” says Natalie Higgins, Vice President of Governmental Affairs and General Counsel for the E.D.A. She adds, “Those are serious concerns for our industry.”