Corn and Soybeans Similar to Last Week’s Crop Progress Report

Spring wheat conditions continued to drop significantly last week, according to USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report released Monday. Conditions for corn, soybeans and winter wheat, on the other hand, held mostly steady from the previous week.

USDA estimated that 41% of spring wheat was rated in good-to-excellent condition this week, down 4 percentage points from the previous week’s 45%. USDA also reported that 97% of winter wheat was headed, down from 99% a year ago, but up from the five-year average of 95% headed. Twenty-eight percent of winter wheat had been harvested as of Sunday, up from 23% a year ago and above the five-year average of 25%. Forty-nine percent of the winter wheat crop was rated in good-to-excellent condition.

The condition of U.S. corn held mostly steady from the previous week. Sixty-seven percent of the corn crop was rated in good-to-excellent condition, the same as the previous week.

USDA said 96% of U.S. soybeans were planted as of Sunday, June 18, up from 95% a year ago and above the five-year average of 93%. USDA said 89% of U.S. soybeans were emerged, up from 88% a year ago and above the five-year average of 84%. Sixty-seven percent of the soybean crop was rated in good-to-excellent condition, up 1 percentage point from the previous week.

In other crop reports, cotton was 94% planted, slightly behind the five-year average of 96%. Cotton squaring was 22% compared to the average of 20%. Rice was 98% emerged, compared to 100% on average, and was 5% headed, compared to the five-year average of 6%.

Sorghum was 86% planted, slightly ahead of the five-year average of 85%. Sorghum headed was 17%, slightly behind the average pace of 18%. Barley was 97% emerged, compared to 96% on average, and was 10% headed, compared to 19% on average. Oats were 60% headed, even with the average pace.

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Emerged 98 94 99 98 Soybeans Planted 96 92 95 93 Soybeans Emerged 89 77 88 84 Winter Wheat Headed 97 92 99 95 Winter Wheat Harvested 28 17 23 25 Spring Wheat Headed 15 NA 25 17 Cotton Planted 94 92 94 96 Cotton Squaring 22 15 21 20 Sorghum Planted 86 71 86 85 Sorghum Headed 17 16 17 18 Oats Headed 60 44 66 60 Barley Emerged 97 91 98 96 Barley Headed 10 NA 20 19 Rice Emerged 98 94 100 100 Rice Headed 5 NA 7 6

National Crop Condition Summary (VP=Very Poor; P=Poor; F=Fair; G=Good; E=Excellent) This Week Last Week Last Year VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E Corn 2 6 25 55 12 2 6 25 57 10 1 3 21 60 15 Soybeans 2 5 26 57 10 1 5 28 57 9 1 4 22 61 12 Winter Wheat 5 11 35 41 8 5 11 34 42 8 2 7 30 49 12 Spring Wheat 9 18 32 35 6 7 13 35 38 7 1 3 20 64 12 Sorghum 1 4 29 61 5 – 2 31 62 5 – 3 27 62 8 Cotton 1 5 33 51 10 1 4 29 54 12 1 7 38 45 9 Barley 4 7 25 49 15 3 4 21 60 12 – 1 22 60 17 Oats 5 11 28 47 9 4 10 29 49 8 1 4 25 60 8 Rice 1 5 24 56 14 2 5 25 52 16 2 5 23 54 16

NEBRASKA

For the week ending June 18, 2017, temperatures averaged four to eight degrees above normal across a majority of the State, with the exception of panhandle, where temperatures were near normal, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Rainfall averaged one to two inches in the eastern half of the State, and the northwestern part of the panhandle. The rest of the State remained dry. Severe wind storms passed through eastern counties on Friday evening. There were reports of damage to trees, equipment, and farm buildings. There were 5.6 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 6 percent very short, 31 short, 61 adequate, and 2 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 3 percent very short, 22 short, 74 adequate, and 1 surplus.

Field Crops Report: Corn condition rated 1 percent very poor, 3 poor, 18 fair, 66 good, and 12 excellent. Soybean condition rated 1 percent very poor, 4 poor, 23 fair, 65 good, and 7 excellent. Soybeans emerged was 96 percent, near 94 last year and 93 for the five-year average.

Winter wheat condition rated 3 percent very poor, 10 poor, 36 fair, 41 good, and 10 excellent. Winter wheat coloring was 76 percent, ahead of 58 last year, and well ahead of 52 average. Mature was 4 percent.

Sorghum condition rated 0 percent very poor, 0 poor, 36 fair, 56 good, and 8 excellent. Sorghum planted was 98 percent, equal to last year, and near 97 average. Emerged was 91 percent, ahead of 83 last year and 76 average. Headed was 2 percent, near 0 both last year and average.

Oats condition rated 1 percent very poor, 2 poor, 31 fair, 59 good, and 7 excellent. Oats headed was 94 percent, well ahead of 74 last year and 69 average. Coloring was 20 percent.

Alfalfa condition rated 1 percent very poor, 5 poor, 27 fair, 60 good, and 7 excellent. Alfalfa first cutting was 89 percent, near 93 last year, but ahead of 80 average. Second cutting was 6 percent.

Dry edible beans planted was 90 percent, behind 95 last year, but near 89 average. Emerged was 55 percent, behind 60 last year, and near 57 average.

Proso millet planted was 75 percent, ahead of 61 last year and 63 average.

Pasture and Range Report: Pasture and range conditions rated 1 percent very poor, 3 poor, 22 fair, 66 good, and 8 excellent.

Stock water supplies rated 0 percent very short, 3 short, 96 adequate, and 1 surplus.

KANSAS

Rain fell across most of the State, with many counties receiving more than one inch, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Strong winds and localized hail were reported in eastern Kansas. Temperatures averaged six to eight degrees above normal for the week. There were 6.0 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture rated 3 percent very short, 15 short, 76 adequate, and 6 surplus. Subsoil moisture rated 1 percent very short, 8 short, 86 adequate, and 5 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Winter wheat condition rated 9 percent very poor, 14 poor, 31 fair, 40 good, and 6 excellent. Winter wheat coloring was 96 percent, near 97 last year, but ahead of 90 for the five-year average. Mature was 61 percent. Harvested was 22 percent, equal to last year, and near 25 average.

Corn condition rated 1 percent very poor, 6 poor, 32 fair, 52 good, and 9 excellent. Corn emerged was 95 percent, near 99 last year and 98 average. Silking was 4 percent, near 5 last year, and equal to average.

Soybean condition rated 1 percent very poor, 2 poor, 30 fair, 63 good, and 4 excellent. Soybeans planted was 90 percent, near 87 last year, and ahead of 84 average. Emerged was 78 percent, ahead of 66 last year and 68 average.

Sorghum condition rated 0 percent very poor, 2 poor, 24 fair, 71 good, and 3 excellent. Sorghum planted was 77 percent, behind 82 last year, and near 78 average. Emerged was 44 percent.

Cotton condition rated 0 percent very poor, 2 poor, 15 fair, 79 good, and 4 excellent. Cotton planted was 89 percent, well ahead of 66 last year, and ahead of 83 average. Squaring was 1 percent, behind 7 last year, and near 3 average.

Sunflowers planted was 67 percent, equal to last year, and near 65 average. Emerged was 32 percent, behind 41 last year and 38 average.

Alfalfa hay condition rated 0 percent very poor, 2 poor, 23 fair, 68 good, and 7 excellent. Alfalfa hay first cutting was 98 percent complete, near 96 last year, and ahead of 92 average. Second cutting was 30 percent complete, ahead of 17 last year.

Pasture and Range Report:

Pasture and range conditions rated 0 percent very poor, 2 poor, 19 fair, 64 good, and 15 excellent.

Stock water supplies were 0 percent very short, 1 short, 93 adequate, and 6 surplus.