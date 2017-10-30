Corn Harvest Still Behind Normal Pace; Winter Wheat Condition Below Average

OMAHA (DTN) — The U.S. corn harvest made up some ground last week, but continued to trail the five-year average pace for the week ended Sunday, Oct. 29, according to USDA’s latest Crop Progress report released on Monday.

USDA estimated that 54% of corn was harvested as of Sunday, down from 73% a year ago and 18 percentage points behind the five-year average of 72% harvested. That represented a slight improvement from last Monday’s report when the corn harvest trailed the average pace by 21 percentage points.

“Monday’s harvest progress was neutral for corn prices,” said DTN Analyst Todd Hultman.

Sixty-six percent of the corn crop was rated in good-to-excellent condition, resulting in a DTN Corn Condition Index of 157, the same as last week.

USDA estimated that 83% of the soybean crop was harvested as of Sunday, down slightly from 85% a year ago and near the five-year average of 84% harvested.

“Monday’s report was neutral for soybeans,” Hultman said.

Meanwhile, USDA said 84% of winter wheat was planted as of Sunday, down from 85% a year ago and below the five-year average of 87% planted. Sixty-five percent of winter wheat was emerged, down from 69% a year ago and down from a five-year average of 68%.

USDA also reported crop conditions for the 2018 winter wheat crop for the first time. Fifty-two percent of winter wheat was rated in good-to-excellent condition, resulting in a DTN Winter Wheat Condition Index of 133. DTN’s index is down from 148 a year ago and is also below the five-year average of 139.

“Monday’s new winter wheat crop rating was bullish, while planting progress was neutral for winter wheat prices,” Hultman said.

Sorghum was 59% harvested, behind the five-year average of 69%.

Cotton was 93% in the bolls opening stage and the crop was 46% harvested nationwide, slightly ahead of the average pace of 45% harvested.

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Harvested 54 38 73 72 Soybeans Harvested 83 70 85 84 Winter Wheat Planted 84 75 85 87 Winter Wheat Emerged 65 52 69 68 Cotton Bolls Opening 93 87 95 95 Cotton Harvested 46 37 45 45 Sorghum Mature 96 89 96 95 Sorghum Harvested 59 47 75 69

National Crop Condition Summary (VP=Very Poor; P=Poor; F=Fair; G=Good; E=Excellent) This Week Last Week Last Year VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E Corn 3 8 23 50 16 3 8 23 50 16 2 5 19 54 20 Cotton 5 10 30 41 14 5 9 30 42 14 4 13 34 40 9 Winter Wheat 4 8 36 43 9 NA NA NA NA NA 2 7 33 48 10

NEBRASKA

LINCOLN, Neb. October 30, 2017 – For the week ending October 29, 2017, temperatures averaged near normal across western Nebraska, but two to five degrees below normal in the east, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Precipitation was limited across the State. Dry weather allowed farmers to make good progress on corn and soybean harvests. Some producers experienced cornstalk breakage and ear loss due to high winds. There were 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 1 percent very short, 13 short, 84 adequate, and 2 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 3 percent very short, 15 short, 80 adequate, and 2 surplus.

Field Crops Report: Corn condition rated 3 percent very poor, 9 poor, 24 fair, 43 good, and 21 excellent. Corn harvested was 45 percent, well behind 66 last year and 67 for the five-year average.

Soybeans harvested was 89 percent, equal to last year, and near 93 average.

Winter wheat condition rated 3 percent very poor, 9 poor, 33 fair, 45 good, and 10 excellent. Winter wheat planted was 98 percent, near 100 last year and 99 average. Emerged was 88 percent, behind

95 last year, and near 91 average.

Sorghum condition rated 3 percent very poor, 2 poor, 17 fair, 51 good, and 27 excellent. Sorghum harvested was 47 percent, well behind 79 last year and 71 average.

Alfalfa fourth cutting was 96 percent complete, ahead of 91 last year.

Dry edible beans harvested was 96 percent.

Proso millet harvested was 92 percent.

Pasture and Range Report: Pasture and range conditions rated 3 percent very poor, 11 poor, 43 fair, 38 good, and 5 excellent.

Stock water supplies rated 1 percent very short, 4 short, 95 adequate, and 0 surplus.