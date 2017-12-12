class="post-template-default single single-post postid-277657 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Corn Market May Need Disruption

BY NAFB | December 12, 2017
Photo courtesy K-State Research and Extension

A banking official from Nebraska says the market may need “some disruption in production,” to reach higher prices for corn. Tom Jensen of First National Bank of Omaha told the Omaha-World Herald there is nothing on the horizon to increase corn prices, unless something disrupts the market.

A disruption of the corn market means, generally, some form of natural disaster, such as drought or wide-spread storm damage. Meanwhile, assurances around U.S. foreign trade policy are lacking, and that has some bankers convinced that prices could go even lower, according to a rural Nebraska banker, who says “being able to maintain our markets as trade agreements potentially fall away could be hard and have a bad impact on prices.”

