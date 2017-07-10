Corn, Soybean, Spring Wheat Conditions Decline

Corn, soybean and spring wheat conditions all declined last week, according to USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report released Monday.

Corn condition dropped to 65% good to excellent last week, down 3 percentage points from 68% the previous week. Silking was behind normal with 19% of the crop silking as of Sunday, down from 30% a year ago and down from the five-year average of 27%.

USDA also reported a drop in soybean conditions, from 64% good to excellent the previous week to 62% last week. Thirty-four percent of soybeans were blooming, down from 37% a year ago, but above the five-year average of 32%. Seven percent of soybeans were setting pods, which was up from 6% a year ago and above the five-year average of 5%.

Winter wheat was 67% harvested ahead of the five-year average of 65%.

Spring wheat conditions also continued to decline with just 35% of the crop rated as good to excellent last week, down 2 percentage points from the previous week’s 37%. This week’s report showed 79% of spring wheat was headed, down from 89% a year ago, but above the five-year average of 74%.

In other crop reports, cotton squaring was 61% as of Sunday, near the average of 60%, and cotton setting bolls was 19%, slightly ahead of the average of 17%. Rice was 22% headed, slightly behind the five-year average of 23%.

Sorghum headed was 28%, near the average pace of 27%, and sorghum coloring was 18%, also near the average pace of 17%. Barley headed was 72%, behind the average pace of 78%. Oats were 93% headed, near the average pace of 92%, and 10% of oats were harvested as of Sunday, behind the average of 13%.

NEBRASKA:

For the week ending July 9, 2017, temperatures averaged two to six degrees above normal, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Moderate amounts of precipitation covered most of the western counties and eastern parts of the Panhandle; however, the eastern half of the State remained dry. Drier conditions allowed winter wheat harvest to progress. There were 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 24 percent very short, 41 short, 35 adequate, and 0 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 16 percent very short, 38 short, 46 adequate, and 0 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Corn condition rated 2 percent very poor, 7 poor, 23 fair, 56 good, and 12 excellent. Corn silking was 14 percent, behind 26 last year and 23 for the five-year average.

Soybean condition rated 2 percent very poor, 6 poor, 26 fair, 61 good, and 5 excellent. Soybeans blooming was 51 percent, well ahead of 25 last year and ahead of 35 average.

Winter wheat condition rated 3 percent very poor, 12 poor, 36 fair, 43 good, and 6 excellent. Winter wheat mature was 85 percent. Harvested was 52 percent, ahead of 35 last year and 38 average.

Sorghum condition rated 0 percent very poor, 2 poor, 32 fair, 55 good, and 11 excellent. Sorghum headed was 4 percent, near 0 last year and 2 average.

Oats condition rated 0 percent very poor, 2 poor, 37 fair, 56 good, and 5 excellent. Oats coloring was 86 percent, near 84 last year. Mature was 61 percent. Harvested was 26 percent, near 22 last year and 27 average.

Alfalfa condition rated 2 percent very poor, 8 poor, 31 fair, 53 good, and 6 excellent. Alfalfa second cutting was 69 percent complete, ahead of 56 last year and 50 average.

Dry edible beans condition rated 7 percent very poor, 15 poor, 21 fair, 42 good, and 15 excellent. Dry edible beans emerged was 96 percent. Blooming was 4 percent, near 2 last year and 3 average.

Pasture and Range Report:

Pasture and range conditions rated 3 percent very poor, 16 poor, 41 fair, 37 good, and 3 excellent.

Stock water supplies rated 3 percent very short, 11 short, 86 adequate, and 0 surplus.

KANSAS:

Near normal temperatures were experienced across the majority of the State, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Relatively dry conditions were seen throughout much of Kansas, with some counties receiving one inch or less of rain. The warm, dry weather aided the progression of winter wheat harvest. There were 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture rated 6 percent very short, 24 short, 67 adequate, and 3 surplus. Subsoil moisture rated 3 percent very short, 17 short, 78 adequate, and 2 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Winter wheat harvested was 93 percent, near 89 both last year and for the five year average. Corn condition rated 1 percent very poor, 7 poor, 31 fair, 51 good, and 10 excellent. Corn silking was 36 percent, behind 45 last year and 42 average.

Soybean condition rated 1 percent very poor, 4 poor, 31 fair, 59 good, and 5 excellent. Soybeans blooming was 27 percent, ahead of 18 last year and 19 average. Setting pods was 3 percent, near 1 both last year and average.

Sorghum condition rated 1 percent very poor, 4 poor, 28 fair, 63 good, and 4 excellent. Sorghum emerged was 94 percent. Headed was 4 percent, behind 11 last year, but equal to average.

Cotton condition rated 1 percent very poor, 4 poor, 19 fair, 65 good, and 11 excellent. Cotton squaring was 18 percent, behind 32 last year and 33 average.

Sunflowers condition rated 0 percent very poor, 2 poor, 33 fair, 60 good, and 5 excellent. Sunflowers planted was 96 percent, near 94 last year and 95 average. Emerged was 89 percent, near 86 last year and 85 average. Blooming was 4 percent.

Alfalfa condition rated 1 percent very poor, 3 poor, 25 fair, 65 good, and 6 excellent. Alfalfa second cutting was 86 percent complete, ahead of 67 last year and 71 average. Third cutting was 15 percent.

Pasture and Range Report:

Pasture and range conditions rated 1 percent very poor, 4 poor, 21 fair, 62 good, and 12 excellent.

Stock water supplies rated 1 percent very short, 5 short, 91 adequate, and 3 surplus.