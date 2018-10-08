Corporate Leaders and National FFA Announce Transformational Initiative Addressing Emergent Agricultural Challenges

INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, Oct. 8, 2018/National FFA Organization) – Top technology and agriculture companies have announced a partnership with the National FFA Organization to empower and educate nearly 670,000 FFA student members. Amazon Web Services, BASF, Blue River Technology (a John Deere company), Cargill, Corteva, Elanco, FMC, Merck Animal Health and Sealed Air are joining forces at the 91st National FFA Convention & Expo on Oct. 24-27 in Indianapolis. This comprehensive partnership focuses on introducing the most cutting-edge technology and innovative approaches available and necessary to confront and inspire solutions to the world’s current and future food, nutrition and production challenges.

More than 65,000 FFA student members and guests are anticipated to attend this year’s national FFA convention and expo, the nation’s largest student convention. Students will experience an unmatched corporate synergy at the unveiling of The Blue Room, a 17,000-square-foot interactive experience centered on evolving sustainability, innovative efficiency and providing sustainable nutrition to a growing and changing global population.

This partnership includes top sponsors Microsoft and AgriNovus Indiana, as well as some of agriculture’s most influential and innovative companies. The 3-day event is specifically focused on bringing transformational innovation to three primary challenges: respecting the planet, feeding the world and improving lives.

Amazon Web Services is rapidly growing and innovation is driving this expansion. Recognizing the need to develop future industry innovations that will feed and nourish the growing population, they offer solutions that add value for agricultural companies globally.

BASF is one of the world’s leading chemical companies providing innovative crop inputs, biological solutions and seed solutions and treatments.

Blue River Technology, a John Deere company, focuses on machine learning, systems software, autonomous vehicles and precision agriculture, with an overarching goal to improve farm production and protect the environment.

Cargill works relentlessly to achieve their purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. They connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive.

Corteva understands that the future of farming depends on innovation. They provide tools to help farmers meet the demands of our food system while conserving resources and sustaining the land.

Elanco provides comprehensive products and knowledge services to improve animal health and food-animal production in more than 90 countries. They are committed to raising awareness about global food security and celebrating and supporting the human-animal bond.

FMC is focused on opportunities for growers to cover more ground in less time—saving water, fuel, labor and time. They understand that farmers need to produce more food using less resources, especially in areas with water shortages.

Merck Animal Health offers an innovative portfolio of products, services and technologies to prevent, treat and control disease across major livestock and companion animal species. They work to build strong partnerships in an effort to improve the health of animals around the world.

Sealed Air is a leading global manufacturer of materials and systems for protective, presentation and fresh-food packaging and performance solutions in the industrial food and consumer markets.

“The Blue Room allows our FFA members to experience 21st-century technology and innovation in agriculture that can be life-changing for our students,” says Mark Poeschl, chief executive officer of the National FFA Organization. “These partners will showcase cutting-edge ideas and concepts that will provide FFA members an opportunity to envision the impact they can have on the future of the agriculture industry.”