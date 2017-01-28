Court Rejects Corp’s Third CWA Jurisdictional Bid in Minnesota Case

Clean Water Act (CWA) permits to dredge and fill wetlands will not be required for a Minnesota-based peat mining company after the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota on January 24 tossed out claims of jurisdiction over the land by the US Army Corps of Engineers.

The corps cannot assert jurisdiction for the third time over 591 acres of wetlands based upon a “significant chemical, physical or biological nexus” with the Red River after the agency fell short in its initial and revised determinations, the court held.

“Allowing the Corps a third bite at the apple would force Plaintiffs back through a ‘never ending loop,'” Judge Ann Montgomery said. Montgomery said the corps has been aware of the desire of Hawkes Co. Inc. to mine peat from 130 acres of the wetlands in question since at least 2007, when it began discussions with the agency. She noted the corps has had years to collect site-specific information regarding CWA jurisdiction.

“Plaintiffs should not have to continue to wait to mine their land while the Corps engages in a third effort to establish regulatory jurisdiction over the Wetlands,” she added.

The court’s ruling responds to a 2013 challenge of the corps’ revised jurisdictional finding. The corps revived the challenge after the U.S. Supreme Court held in May 2016 that developers and landowners can ask a court to review a federal finding that a wetland or waterway on their property falls under the CWA — which triggers the need for obtaining a costly dredge-and-fill permit.

The corps issued a revised determination after its own review officer found the initial finding to lack site-specific data and evidence of a significant nexus between the wetlands that Hawkes was trying to mine for peat and the Red River.

Gregory Merz of Gray, Plant, Mooty, Mooty & Bennett PA, who represented Hawkes, said he was pleased with the decision, saying “it has been a long time coming.”