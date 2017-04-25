Cover Crop Field Day planned at K-State HB Ranch

HAYS, Kan. – Kansas State University will host a Cover Crop Field Day on Friday, May 19 at 9:30 a.m. at the K-State HB Ranch in southeast Trego County. The ranch is at 39008 147 Highway in Brownell, Kansas.

K-State researchers will discuss ongoing research efforts at the HB Ranch evaluating cover crop management options for farmers growing dryland wheat.

Soil quality, nutrient cycling, weed and pest suppression and wind erosion reduction can be improved through the use of cover crops, but their use is not widely popular where water is limited because of the water they use. Harvesting cover crops for forage, however, can help increase profitability and offset revenue losses linked to any decreases in wheat yield.

Field day presentations include:

K-State cover crop research update;

Tour of cover crop plots;

Cover crops and beneficial insects;

On-farm cover crop research update;

Cover crops and soil health; and

Grazing cover crops.

Lunch will be served. There is no fee to attend, but signup is requested by May 12 by calling 785-625-3425 or emailmilissa@ksu.edu.

Funding for the field day is provided in part, by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Ogallala Aquifer Program and USDA-NRCS Conservation Innovation Grant.