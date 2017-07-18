COVER CROPS CONFERENCE BRINGS TOGETHER CROP GROWERS AND CATTLE OPERATORS

Lincoln, Neb.— Nebraska Extension, Lancaster County Farm Bureau, Nebraska Corn Board and North Central SARE have teamed up to offer a unique learning and networking opportunity for potential cover crop growers and cattle operators. Opportunities for Growing and Grazing Cover Crops, a free conference, is Aug. 9 from 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. during the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center Exhibit Hall next to Pavilion 3, 4100 N. 84th St., Lincoln.

According to event organizers, there are many challenges and opportunities with cover crops, but using cattle to graze cover crops may provide a benefit to both farmers and cattle owners.

“Cover crops can be a way for both livestock producers and grain producers to improve soil health and increase their income. Cover crops can provide extra feed for livestock allowing producers to increase the size of their herds,” said Rod Hollman, president of the Lancaster County Farm Bureau.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Beef Systems Specialist Mary Drewnoski says, “Using cattle to graze cover crops is a way to capture extra income while also gaining some environmental benefits.”

The event will feature a trade show, speakers from both public and private organizations, as well as first-hand insight from producers who are using cover crops in Nebraska. Topics include:

tips and opportunities for growing cover crops

how and when to utilize livestock

rental rates and partnership agreements

Attendees will also have the opportunity to visit and network with related businesses and producers. Lunch will be provided. A reception will follow the event sponsored by Polansky Seed.

Pre-registration is required by Aug. 4. To register, visit http://lancaster.unl. edu/ag/covercrops or call 402-441-7180.