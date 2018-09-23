Cover Crops in Nebraska – Expectations and Realizations

Cover crops have potential for Nebraska farmers that are looking to reduce erosion and soil nitrate loss, improve soil health and provide grazing. However, the predominant corn-soybean erosion limits the selection and productivity of cover crops. Katja-Koehler-Cole, post-doctoral research associate in cropping systems, will present their findings from four years of cover crop research in no-till corn and soybean systems in Nebraska, with implications for both cover crop and main crop management.

Date: Oct. 5, 2018 Time: 3:30 pm–4:30 pm

Keim Hall Room: 150

Contact: Michelle Green-Ihde, 402-472-1503, mgreen-ihde2@unl.edu

Additional Public Info: go.unl.edu/agrohortseminars.