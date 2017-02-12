Cow-Belles Become First Ladies Inducted Into DCC Hall-of-Fame

For the first time, the Dawson County Cattlemen inducted a woman into their Hall-of-Fame. Three of them in fact.

Mary Ostergard, Arlene Aden and Bev Schmeeckle all of Gothenburg, served in District 20 of the Nebraska Cow-Belles. The Belles were an early version of the Nebraska Cattlewomen and was part of the Nebraska Stockgrowers organization. The ladies were honored for their hard work promoting beef during the DCC annual banquet Saturday night in Cozad.

Mary Ostergard was instrumental in creating the district that includes Dawson County. She told the Rural Radio Network that it was a long way to travel to the meetings when she lived in Custer County. She said the Belles offered to put in a new district if they could get 100 members in that area. She says they gathered around 200 members and quickly became the largest district in the beef promoting group. Mary said, “From there we enjoyed being with cattle people and telling people from east to west eat beef!”

Arlene Ostergard says one of her favorite things to do was to promote beef during Farm-City Week and would have a banquet for businessmen in the cities. She said their main focus was to promote beef.

Arlene says it involved a lot of travel including trips to Denver for training and to Omaha where they would promote beef in some of the larger stores.

Both ladies told us their most favorite part was meeting with others in the industry and all the friendships that were made.