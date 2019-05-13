CPNRD Board to Approve Plans for Public Hearings

(GRAND ISLAND, NE) – The Central Platte Natural Resources District’s board of directors will review the second increment plans for the Basin-Wide and the Central Platte NRD individual plans at their meeting at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019. The meeting will be held at the Central Platte NRD office located at 215 Kaufman Avenue in Grand Island, Nebraska.

The Board will act to approve the drafts to hold public hearings in June. The original plans were approved in 2009 with a requirement that the same parties develop a second increment within 10 years after the adoption of the first increment plans. The Basin-Wide and CPNRD Integrated Management plans were implemented to ensure that Nebraska is following the Nebraska New Depletions Plan included within the Platte River Recovery Implementation Plan. Additional details are available on the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources website atdnr.nebraska.gov/iwm.