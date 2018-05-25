CPNRD Implementing 180-Day Temp Stay Effective Immediately

(GRAND ISLAND, NE)- The Central Platte Natural Resources District has implemented a 180-day temporary stay on new wells and new irrigated acres to update the acre transfer tool used for the Groundwater Quantity Management Program. The board of directors approved the temporary stay Thursday at their regularly scheduled meeting to allow staff to implement new depletion numbers determined by the Cooperative Hydrology Study (COHYST) Groundwater Model.

OTHER ACTION/AGENDA ITEMS

-Basinwide Integrated Management Plan After two years of planning, the final meeting with stakeholders for the second increment of the Basin-Wide Integrated Management Plan is scheduled for September 19, 2018.

-Integrated Management Plan Stakeholders will begin meeting on the second increment of the Individual Central Platte NRD/NDNR Integrated Management Plan on August 14, 2018 at the Holiday Inn in Kearney. Subsequent meetings will be held this year in September and November, with the final meeting to be held in January 2019.

-Upper Prairie/Silver/Moores Jesse Mintken, assistant manager, reported that Phase II of the flood control project is wrapping up. Hooker Brothers have demobilized and sub-contractor Diamond Engineering is currently dewatering to implement the drop structure. Mintken said a bid letting will take place for construction of a levy at the intersection of Airport Road and Engleman Road next month. Construction will likely begin in late summer/early fall 2018.

-Certified Acres Luke Zakrewski, GIS analyst, reported that a Cease & Desist Order was issued to William Strauss of Kearney for irrigation violations. Several attempts were made to notify Strauss through certified and U.S. postal mail.

-Outdoor Classroom The board approved funding in the amount of $391.82 to plant a butterfly garden and native grasses at Shoemaker Elementary. The “Let’s Grow Together” project will allow teachers to use the area as part of their science, reading, writing, and social studies curriculum.

-Shop Expansion The board approved to move forward with the quote from Cleary Building Corp for a commercial 24’x48’ four-bay shop.

-Cost-Share Applications through the Nebraska Soil and Water Conservation and the Central Platte NRD cost-share programs were approved in the amount of $1,947.00 for grazing deferment and well decommissioning.