CPNRD-Ron Bishop College Scholarship Applications Due March 15

The Central Platte Natural Resources District is accepting applications until March 15, 2017, for the CPNRD-Ron Bishop College Scholarship Program. Each year the CPNRD provides 10 students majoring in a natural resources field with $1,000 scholarships. The NRD’s Programs Committee ranks applicants according to their major and grade level, with the highest rankings going to those already enrolled in college and pursuing a natural resources career. Students must also reside within CPNRD boundaries; which reach from Gothenburg to Columbus along the Platte River (map and application attached).

Some of the careers that qualify:

-Agriculture: Business Representative, Engineer, Inspector, Agronomist, Applied Science/Diversified

-Biologist

-Engineer: Civil, Mechanical, Chemical

-Conservationist, Resources Management

-Environmental Educator

-Geographic Information Systems Specialist

-Geology Engineering

-Grazing Livestock System

-Hydrologist, Hydrogeologist

-Mechanized Systems/Soil and Water Conservation

-Rangeland Management

-Soil Conservationist/ Soil Engineer

-Vocational/Agriculture Educator

-Water Resources Specialist

-Other related careers

Applications are available on the CPNRD website at: cpnrd.org/cpnrd-school-page or by contacting Marcia Lee at (308) 385-6282 or email: lee@cpnrd.org.