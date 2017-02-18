CPNRD-Ron Bishop College Scholarship Applications Due March 15

The Central Platte Natural Resources District is accepting applications until March 15, 2017, for the CPNRD-Ron Bishop College Scholarship Program. Each year the CPNRD provides 10 students majoring in a natural resources field with $1,000 scholarships. The NRD’s Programs Committee ranks applicants according to their major and grade level, with the highest rankings going to those already enrolled in college and pursuing a natural resources career. Students must also reside within CPNRD boundaries; which reach from Gothenburg to Columbus along the Platte River (map and application attached).
Some of the careers that qualify:
-Agriculture: Business Representative, Engineer, Inspector, Agronomist, Applied Science/Diversified
-Biologist
-Engineer: Civil, Mechanical, Chemical
-Conservationist, Resources Management
-Environmental Educator
-Geographic Information Systems Specialist
-Geology Engineering
-Grazing Livestock System
-Hydrologist, Hydrogeologist
-Mechanized Systems/Soil and Water Conservation
-Rangeland Management
-Soil Conservationist/ Soil Engineer
-Vocational/Agriculture Educator
-Water Resources Specialist
-Other related careers
Applications are available on the CPNRD website at: cpnrd.org/cpnrd-school-page or by contacting Marcia Lee at (308) 385-6282 or email: lee@cpnrd.org.