CPNRD Sends Cease and Desist Notices

Cease and Desist hearing notices were sent out to 81 operators in the Central Platte Natural Resources District for not submitting the required reports for the 2016 crop year in the Phase II and III areas of the Water Quality Management Program.

Of the 81 operators 72 came into compliance before the hearing dates. If the reports are not received by March 31st, the District can take such actions as allowed by law to obtain compliance with the Cease and Desist Order and the District’s Groundwater Quality Management Program’s Rules and Regulations.

The board approved issuing Cease and Desist Orders to three operators: Dave Mickelson, Buffalo County; Andy Prososki, Nance County; and David Stade, Buffalo County; for non-compliance by not submitting the required reports for the 2016 crop year that were due March 31st, 2016. Three additional operators did not pick up notices sent by certified mail. Those will be re-sent by certified and regular mail for a cease and desist hearing to be held prior to the March board meeting.

Also at last weeks board meeting, Luke Zakrzewski, GIS image analyst, reported that there were 57 irrigation violations in 2016. Five of the violations were second offense violations that require offsetting two times the amount of the violation. There is also one third offense violation that requires offsetting four times the amount of the violation. Violators have until March 24, 2017, to respond to notices. Zakrzewski said of the one million irrigated acres that are within the CPNRD boundaries, the violations total 308.61 acres, or only 0.003 percent.