CPNRD to Take Action on Crop Evapotranspiration Study with UNL

The Central Platte Natural Resources District’s board will take action on an agreement with UNL on the Nebraska Water and Energy Flux Measurement, Modeling and Research Network (NEBFLUX) with UNL at their monthly meeting on March 30, 2017.

The Project measures actual evapotranspiration rates of various vegetation surfaces by utilizing advanced techniques to measure surface energy fluxes, microclimatic variables, plant physiological parameters, soil water content, surface characteristics, and their interactions for various vegetation surfaces in the CPNRD.

The NRD has funded the project since 2007 to seek scientific-based research for the NRD’s water management programs. The amendment would extend the project through June 2020 in the amount of $343,259.