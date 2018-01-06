CPNRD Water Programs Update to Feature Spring Forecast from Al Dutcher

Weak La Nina conditions have developed over the past two months and is likely to influence atmospheric weather pattern this winter but Al Dutcher, Nebraska State Climate Office, says considerable uncertainty exists as we head into spring. Dutcher will discuss where dryness issues are most prevalent and whether those areas will be a precursor to localized dryness during Central Platte Natural Resources District’s Water Programs Update on Wednesday, February 7th in Grand Island, NE.

The Update will also provide reports about groundwater level readings, groundwater usage and nitrate studies, groundwater transfers, and flood control projects. Other guest speakers include Dan Egeland, NHHS Water Well Standards, who will present a video demonstrating an annular seal research model; and Joe Krolikowski, USDA-NRCS to discuss EQIP cost share funding available to landowners.

The conference will take place from 10:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at the Hotel Grand Conference Center, 2503 S Locust Street in Grand Island, NE. The public is encouraged to attend. There is no registration fee and lunch will be provided.

Attendance replaces the requirement to take the Nitrogen Management Certification Test for CPNRD’s Groundwater Quality Management Program, and Continuing Education Credits (4 credits) have been applied for through the NHHS for professional Water Well Contractors License.

Updates by CPNRD staff will include:

-Groundwater Research Studies- Brandi Flyr, hydrologist

-Groundwater Levels- Luke Zakrzewski, GIS image analyst

-Groundwater Transfers- Angela Warner, GIS specialist

-Online Crop Reporting Form- Sandy Noecker, data compliance officer

-Chemigation Program- David Carr, range management specialist

-Project SENSE & Fertigation Trial Results- Dean Krull, CPNRD/UNL demo projects coordinator

-Upper Prairie/Silver/Moores Flood Control Project- Jesse Mintken, assistant manager

-CPNRD’s Website- Marcia Lee, information/education specialist

-Platte River Recovery Implementation Program- Mark Czaplewski, biologist

RSVP for lunch count by February 2nd at (308) 385-6282 or email Marcia Lee at: lee@cpnrd.org.