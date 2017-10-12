Crop Production Report for Nebraska & Kansas

NEBRASKA:

Based on October 1 conditions, Nebraska’s 2017 corn production is forecast at a record 1.68 billion bushels, down 1 percent from last year’s production, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Area to be harvested for grain, at 9.30 million acres, is down 3 percent from a year ago. Yield is forecast at 181 bushels per acre, up 3 bushels from last year.

Sorghum for grain is forecast at 14.4 million bushels, down 19 percent from last year. Area for harvest, at 150,000 acres, is down 14 percent from 2016. Yield is forecast at 96 bushels per acre,

down 6 bushels from last year.

Soybean production is forecast at a record 316 million bushels, up 1 percent from last year. Area for harvest, at 5.65 million acres, is 10 percent above 2016. Yield is forecast at 56 bushels per acre, down 5 bushels from last year.

Dry Edible Bean production is forecast at 4.11 million hundredweight, up 49 percent from 2016. Area for harvest, at 170,000 acres, is up 39 percent from last year. Record yield is forecast at 2,420 pounds per acre, up 150 pounds per acre from last year.

Sugarbeet production is forecast at 1.43 million tons, up 1 percent from 2016. Area for harvest, at 44,600 acres, is down 6 percent from last year. Record yield is forecast at 32.1 tons per acre, up 2.2 tons per acre from a year ago.

All Sunflower production is forecast at 56.0 million pounds, down 4 percent from last year. Acreage for harvest, at 42,000 acres, is up 3,000 from 2016. Yield is forecast at 1,333 pounds per acre, down 158 pounds per acre from a year ago. Of the acres for harvest, non-oil sunflowers account for 14,000 acres and oil sunflowers account for 28,000 acres.

Alfalfa hay production, at 3.23 million tons, is up 4 percent from last year. Area for harvest, at 770,000 acres, is up 3 percent from a year ago. Record yield is forecast at 4.20 tons per acre, up 0.05 ton from 2016. All Other Hay production, at 2.72 million tons, is up 3 percent from last year. Area for harvest, at 1.70 million acres, is unchanged from a year ago. Yield is forecast at 1.60 tons per acre, up 0.05 ton from 2016.

KANSAS:

Based on October 1 conditions, Kansas’s 2017 corn production is forecast at 697 million bushels, down slightly from last year’s production, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Area to be harvested for grain, at 5.20 million acres, is up 6 percent from a year ago. Yield is forecast at 134 bushels per acre, down 8 bushels from last year.

Sorghum for grain is forecast at 194 million bushels, down 28 percent from last year. Area for harvest, at 2.36 million acres, is down 20 percent from 2016. Yield is forecast at 82 bushels per

acre, down 9 bushels from last year.

Soybean production is a record forecast at 209 million bushels, up 9 percent from last year. Area for harvest, at 5.10 million acres, is 27 percent above 2016. Yield is forecast at 41 bushels per acre, down 7 bushels from last year.

Cotton production is a record forecast at 190,000 bales, up 168 percent from last year. Acreage for harvest, at 91,000 acres, is up 60,000 acres from 2016. Yield is forecast at 1,002 pounds per

acre, down 97 pounds per acre from a year ago.

Canola production is forecast at 65.8 million pounds. Acreage for harvest is forecast at 47,000 acres, up 96 percent from a year ago. Yield is forecast at 1,400 pounds per acre, down 540

pounds per acre from 2016.

All Sunflower production is forecast at 81.3 million pounds, down 2 percent from last year. Acreage for harvest, at 61,000 acres, is up 3,000 from 2016. Yield is forecast at 1,333 pounds per acre, down 92 pounds per acre from a year ago. Of the acres for harvest, non-oil sunflowers account for 13,000 acres and oil sunflowers account for 48,000 acres.

Alfalfa hay production, at 2.15 million tons, is down 29 percent from last year. Area for harvest, at 650,000 acres, is down 7 percent from a year ago. Yield of 3.30 tons per acre, is down 1.0 ton from 2016. All Other Hay production, at 2.96 million tons, is down 8 percent from last year.

Area for harvest, at 1.85 million acres, is down 3 percent from a year ago. Yield of 1.60 tons per acre, is down 0.1 ton from 2016.