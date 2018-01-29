Crop Production Roadshow Will Kick Off in West Central Nebraska

Nebraska Extension will be hosting a Crop Production Roadshow in west central Nebraska starting February 1. The six meetings will feature brief updates on production issues and research topics targeted to the region and presented by Extension educators and specialists. Topics will include:
- “How do you Successfully Measure Soil Health?” — Todd Whitney, cropping systems extension educator
- “Moving the Farm/Business Forward” — Robert Tigner, agricultural economics cropping systems extension educator
- “Managing Rootworms, Western Bean Cutworm, and Spidermites” — Ron Seymour, cropping systems extension educator
- “Late Season N Management in Soybeans” — Strahinja Stepanovic, cropping systems extension educator
- “UNL-Testing Ag Performance Solutions (TAPS) Farm Management Competition” — Chuck Burr, cropping systems extension educator, and
- “Managing Herbicide-Resistant Palmer Amaranth” — Sarah Sivits, cropping systems extension educator.
There is no cost to attend these meetings. Pre-registration is encouraged to ensure enough handouts are available. RSVP by contacting the respective location where you wish to attend the meeting.
Roadshow Itinerary
Lexington — Feb. 1, 9 a.m. – noon (CST)
Dawson County Extension Office, Fairgrounds (1002 Plum Creek Parkway)
RSVP by Jan. 29 to 308-324-5501 or sarah.sivits@unl.edu
McCook — Feb. 1, 1:30-4:30 p.m. (CST)
Red Willow County Fairgrounds, Community Building, West 5th Street, McCook
RSVP by Jan. 29 to 308-345-3390 or robert.tigner@unl.edu by January 29
North Platte — Feb. 7, 9 a.m.-noon (CST)
West Central Research & Extension Center, 402 W. State Farm Road
RSVP by Feb. 2 to 308-696-6783 or chuck.burr@unl.edu
Grant — Feb 7, 1:30-4:30 p.m. (MST)
Henry J. Stumpf International Wheat Center, 76025 Rd 329
RSVP by Feb. 2 to 308-352-4340 or sstepanovic2@unl.edu
Holdrege — Feb. 9, 9 a.m. — Noon (CST)
Phelps County Fairgrounds, Ag Center, 1308 Second St.
RSVP by Feb. 5 to 308-995-4222 or twhitney3@unl.edu
Hastings — Feb. 9, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. (CST)
Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave.
RSVP by Feb. 5 to 402-461-7209 or ron.seymour@unl.edu