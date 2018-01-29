Crop Production Roadshow Will Kick Off in West Central Nebraska

Nebraska Extension will be hosting a Crop Production Roadshow in west central Nebraska starting February 1. The six meetings will feature brief updates on production issues and research topics targeted to the region and presented by Extension educators and specialists. Topics will include:

“How do you Successfully Measure Soil Health?” — Todd Whitney, cropping systems extension educator

“Moving the Farm/Business Forward” — Robert Tigner, agricultural economics cropping systems extension educator

“Managing Rootworms, Western Bean Cutworm, and Spidermites” — Ron Seymour, cropping systems extension educator

“Late Season N Management in Soybeans” — Strahinja Stepanovic, cropping systems extension educator

“UNL-Testing Ag Performance Solutions (TAPS) Farm Management Competition” — Chuck Burr, cropping systems extension educator, and

“Managing Herbicide-Resistant Palmer Amaranth” — Sarah Sivits, cropping systems extension educator.

There is no cost to attend these meetings. Pre-registration is encouraged to ensure enough handouts are available. RSVP by contacting the respective location where you wish to attend the meeting.

Roadshow Itinerary

Lexington — Feb. 1, 9 a.m. – noon (CST)

Dawson County Extension Office, Fairgrounds (1002 Plum Creek Parkway)

RSVP by Jan. 29 to 308-324-5501 or sarah.sivits@unl.edu

McCook — Feb. 1, 1:30-4:30 p.m. (CST)

Red Willow County Fairgrounds, Community Building, West 5th Street, McCook

RSVP by Jan. 29 to 308-345-3390 or robert.tigner@unl.edu by January 29

North Platte — Feb. 7, 9 a.m.-noon (CST)

West Central Research & Extension Center, 402 W. State Farm Road

RSVP by Feb. 2 to 308-696-6783 or chuck.burr@unl.edu

Grant — Feb 7, 1:30-4:30 p.m. (MST)

Henry J. Stumpf International Wheat Center, 76025 Rd 329

RSVP by Feb. 2 to 308-352-4340 or sstepanovic2@unl.edu

Holdrege — Feb. 9, 9 a.m. — Noon (CST)

Phelps County Fairgrounds, Ag Center, 1308 Second St.

RSVP by Feb. 5 to 308-995-4222 or twhitney3@unl.edu

Hastings — Feb. 9, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. (CST)

Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave.

RSVP by Feb. 5 to 402-461-7209 or ron.seymour@unl.edu