Crop Progress Looks at Winter Wheat, Livestock, Pasture and Range Conditions

For the month of February 2017, temperatures averaged six to eight degrees above normal across Nebraska, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Heavy snow occurred over northern portions of the State during the month. Temperatures peaked in 70’s during the third week, resulting in producers beginning preparations for spring planting. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 8 percent very short, 17 short, 68 adequate, and 7 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 9 percent very short, 21 short, 66 adequate, and 4 surplus.

Field Crops Report: Winter wheat condition rated 2 percent very poor, 8 poor, 46 fair, 40 good, and 4 excellent.

Livestock, Pasture and Range Report: Cattle and calf conditions rated 0 percent very poor, 1 poor, 13 fair, 74 good, and 12 excellent. Calving progress was 19 percent complete. Cattle and calf death loss rated 0 percent heavy, 66 average, and 34 light.

Sheep and lamb conditions rated 1 percent very poor, 1 poor, 17 fair, 77 good, and 4 excellent. Sheep and lamb death loss rated 1 percent heavy, 65 average, and 34 light.

Hay and roughage supplies rated 1 percent very short, 3 short, 89 adequate, and 7 surplus.

Stock water supplies rated 1 percent very short, 6 short, 92 adequate, and 1 surplus.

KANSAS

For the month of February 2017, temperatures averaged six to twelve degrees above normal across the entire State, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Most of the State remained dry, while portions of central and eastern Kansas received beneficial rainfall. The mild temperatures have been good for calving and some early fieldwork. Fertilizer application and weed management have begun in many areas. Topsoil moisture rated 21 percent very short, 34 short, 45 adequate, and 0 surplus. Subsoil moisture rated 21 percent very short, 35 short, 44 adequate, and 0 surplus.

Field Crops Report: Winter wheat condition rated 5 percent very poor, 16 poor, 36 fair, 40 good, and 3 excellent.

Livestock Report: Cattle and calf conditions rated 1 percent very poor, 2 poor, 25 fair, 67 good and 5 excellent. Calving progress was 28 percent complete. Cattle and calf death loss rated 1 percent heavy, 63 average, and 36 light.

Sheep and lamb conditions rated 0 percent very poor, 1 poor, 11 fair, 86 good and 2 excellent. Lambing progress was 40 percent complete. Sheep and lamb death loss rated 0 percent heavy, 60 average, and 40 light.

Hay and roughage supplies rated 1 percent very short, 6 short, 90 adequate, 3 surplus.

Stock water supplies were 2 percent very short, 13 short, 84 adequate, and 1 surplus.